The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HOKCY remained flat at $0.72 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

