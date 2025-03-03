The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HOKCY remained flat at $0.72 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
