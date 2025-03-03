The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alberto Osorio bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,588.35. This trade represents a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 92,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 81,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 317,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 176,498 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MXF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

