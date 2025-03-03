The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,666.20. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306 in the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REAL opened at $6.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.83. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

