Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Theriva Biologics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TOVX
Theriva Biologics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theriva Biologics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.13% of Theriva Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Theriva Biologics
Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Theriva Biologics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.