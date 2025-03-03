Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Theriva Biologics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TOVX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,631. Theriva Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.13% of Theriva Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

