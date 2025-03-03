thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 525474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is currently -4.09%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

