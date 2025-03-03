thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 10237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 15.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.82.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

About thyssenkrupp

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

