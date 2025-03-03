Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

