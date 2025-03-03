Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 66.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

