TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$50.83, with a volume of 303084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.19.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.59. The stock has a market cap of C$14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total transaction of C$1,979,776.00. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Recommended Stories

