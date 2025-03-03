Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
