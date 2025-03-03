Top Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – March 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T, and Philip Morris International are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash payments known as dividends. These stocks offer investors both potential price appreciation and a steady income stream, making them attractive to those seeking a combination of growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 99,083,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,806,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.07. 13,131,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.98. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $369.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. 18,815,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,546,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,608,227. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,684. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 62,486,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,711,543. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.26. 9,654,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,301. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $158.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74.

