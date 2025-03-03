Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05). Approximately 2,325,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,271,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.21.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

