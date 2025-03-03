Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 94 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

