Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,493 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,496 put options.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 3.3 %

ASTL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 146,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $744.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. FMR LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,008,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,844,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 966,976 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,017,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,165,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

