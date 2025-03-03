TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.97 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Stories

