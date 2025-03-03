Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 117,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,776. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

