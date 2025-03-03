Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

TRIP stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 3,173,817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,528 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,715,961 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 615,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,661 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

