Truist Financial Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $149.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.57. 614,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $128.55 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $100,328,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after purchasing an additional 347,003 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,696,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,098,693,000 after purchasing an additional 261,279 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,990,000 after purchasing an additional 215,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

