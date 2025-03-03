Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Short Interest Update

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 51,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Get Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.