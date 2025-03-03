U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Short Interest Update

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
U-BX Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UBXG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. U-BX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.04.
U-BX Technology Company Profile
