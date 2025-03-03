U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Sells $812,875.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $812,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,711 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,856.33. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UHAL opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,358,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 11.7% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 125,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 93.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

