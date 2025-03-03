U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 176,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 788.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

