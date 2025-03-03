Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 447.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.4 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $56.47.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

