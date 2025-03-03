UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 552,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $110.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

View Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.