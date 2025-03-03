Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNJCF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Unicaja Banco has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

About Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

