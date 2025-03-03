UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 3024518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
