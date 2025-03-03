Unified Investment Management Invests $1.16 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 1.3% of Unified Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $13,348,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SFM opened at $148.40 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.87.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

