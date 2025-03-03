Unified Investment Management Invests $896,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.0% of Unified Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $200.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

