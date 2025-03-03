Unified Investment Management Makes New $490,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $118.40 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

