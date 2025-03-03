Unified Investment Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VB stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.