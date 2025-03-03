Unified Investment Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
VB stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
