Unified Investment Management Takes $752,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

