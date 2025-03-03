United Maritime (USEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect United Maritime to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

United Maritime Price Performance

Shares of United Maritime stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. United Maritime has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.00.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

