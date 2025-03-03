United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $642.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $721.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.65.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

