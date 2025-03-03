United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 507,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 327,983 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 322.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 328,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $93.23. 21,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,409. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

