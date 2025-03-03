Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 1523011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

