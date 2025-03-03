US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

