US Bancorp DE Buys 38,427 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BBY stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

