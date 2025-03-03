US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $28,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

