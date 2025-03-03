US Bancorp DE Has $25.87 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $269.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

