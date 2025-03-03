US Bancorp DE Sells 28,886 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,886 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

