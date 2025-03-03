US Bancorp DE Sells 2,923,974 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923,974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,503,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.17 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

