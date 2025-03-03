Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $44.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Valvoline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 653.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,147,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 994,988 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

