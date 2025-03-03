VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up about 1.8% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

