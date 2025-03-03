VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 279.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $232.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $283.07.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.