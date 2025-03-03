VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 279.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $232.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

