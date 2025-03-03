Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.3% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

