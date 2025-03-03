Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

