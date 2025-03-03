Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.