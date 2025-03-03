Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

