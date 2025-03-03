Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.73 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

