Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

